PRIZM 1-Day Volume Tops $859,536.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and $859,536.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002714 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,802,358,558 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

