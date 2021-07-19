Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and $181,625.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,762,048,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,957,329 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.