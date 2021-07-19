Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.