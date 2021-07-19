Prologis, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

