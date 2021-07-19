Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01.

PLD opened at $127.28 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.92.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

