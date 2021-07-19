Prometeus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.10 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $177.03 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $10.76 or 0.00034948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00775824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

