ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $3,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYHG opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.78. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

