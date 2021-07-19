Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for approximately 4.0% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $70,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB opened at $69.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.