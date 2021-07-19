Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.29

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.29 and last traded at $82.70, with a volume of 28484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $15,080,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.