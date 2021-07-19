Provoco Token One Day Volume Reaches $464.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $49,975.22 and approximately $464.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

