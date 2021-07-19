PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 420,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.37. 74,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,503. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.97. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $3,337,669. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

