Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $55.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,484.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,407.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

