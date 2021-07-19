Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $13.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

