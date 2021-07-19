Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $21.05 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.59. 28,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

