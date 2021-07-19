Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $22.43 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,190 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. Insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $605.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $611.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $541.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

