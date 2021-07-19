Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $62.50 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $62,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.16. 214,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,362. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $344.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

