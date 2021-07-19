Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $208,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.94 on Monday, hitting $389.67. 685,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,338. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $293.30 and a 1-year high of $402.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.