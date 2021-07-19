Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 25,427 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.0% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $45,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 184,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 79,623 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.48. 12,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

