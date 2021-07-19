Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,577 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $112.12. 11,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,577. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.