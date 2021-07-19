pulltherug.finance Trading 15% Lower This Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $29,472.12 and approximately $85.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00010290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00749207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

