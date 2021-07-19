Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Up 26.0% in June

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,559,594 shares of company stock valued at $96,139,089. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Pulmonx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $18,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.71. 8,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,671. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.95. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

