Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 5.2%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

