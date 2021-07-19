PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $72.00 at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.36. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

