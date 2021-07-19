Pundi X NEM Market Capitalization Achieves $3.04 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $10,733.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00142119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

