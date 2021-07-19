Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.20

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64.92 ($0.85), with a volume of 336007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.62. The stock has a market cap of £267.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

