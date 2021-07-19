PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Hits $621,955.75

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $621,955.75 and $1,798.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,811.59 or 1.00031936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00032175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

