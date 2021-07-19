Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,392.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $8.45 or 0.00027557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00147642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,655.20 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

