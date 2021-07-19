Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 48.2% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,906. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

