Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE:MUSA opened at $142.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.17. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $115.33 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $569,145. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.