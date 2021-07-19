Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.22 on Monday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $392.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

