Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.89.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $386.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.