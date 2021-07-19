Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.89.

Shares of CTAS opened at $386.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.84. Cintas has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $392.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

