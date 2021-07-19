Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

Shares of NBN opened at $30.00 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $250.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

