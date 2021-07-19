Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

IAG opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

