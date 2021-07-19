Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.78.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

