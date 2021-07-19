Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 408.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 789,868 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.