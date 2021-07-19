Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INSW. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

INSW opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in International Seaways by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

