Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Allstate Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

