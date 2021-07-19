Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.53. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

