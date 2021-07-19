Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Reduced by Analyst

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $154,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $114,977,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

