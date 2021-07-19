Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

