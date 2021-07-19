Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 481,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

