Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Raised by SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.04 on Monday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.04.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

