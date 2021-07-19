Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.18.

NYSE LII opened at $317.91 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $239.25 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.53.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

