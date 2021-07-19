Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $290.07 on Monday. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

