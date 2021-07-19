Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Lowered by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.53. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

