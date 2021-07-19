Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Lowered by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $958.53 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.