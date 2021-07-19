Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Decreased by Cormark

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.