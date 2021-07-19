Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Increased by Cormark

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

NYSE TFII opened at $97.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $100.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

