Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Issued By B. Riley

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $72.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09. L Brands has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

